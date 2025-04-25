New Jersey

Body of missing Princeton University student found at nearby lake, school says

Lauren Blackburn, a 23-year-old Princeton University student, was reported missing on Saturday, April 19, 2025

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

The body of a missing Princeton University student whom officials had been searching for since last weekend was found at a nearby lake, according to the school.

Lauren Blackburn had been missing since Saturday evening, having last been seen around 6 p.m. in the area of the Firestone Library on Princeton’s campus.

In a letter to students, Dean of Undergraduate Students Regan Crotty said the 23-year-old's body had been found Friday morning at Carnegie Lake, which is next to the university's campus. A cause or manner of death was not immediately given.

"Our hearts are heavy and we share our deepest condolences with Lauren’s family and friends," the letter from Crotty to students read. "It is during these difficult times that we must draw strength and support from one another and from those in our community who are available to us for counsel and care."

Blackburn, originally from Indiana, was interviewed by a local NBC station his senior year of high school after receiving a full scholarship to the prestigious school.

