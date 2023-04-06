Crime and Courts

Missing American Man Found Dead in Clandestine Burial Pit on Mexico's Baja California Peninsula

Eighty-year-old Wilmer Trivett had been camping in Mexico when he was in a traffic accident. He paid for damages, but reportedly the two suspects didn't think it was enough.

By The Associated Press

Wilmer Trivett
Via Mexican Search Commission

The body of an 80-year-old American man who had been missing since Feb. 11 has been found in a clandestine burial pit on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said Wednesday.

State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa said a local man and his sister had been arrested in connection with the killing, which he said apparently stemmed from a dispute over a traffic accident.

The body of Wilmer Trivett was found by a specially trained dog near the quiet Pacific coast town of Todos Santos.

Trivett lived in Markleeville, near Lake Tahoe, and had been camping in the area in his camper truck, which was found burned Feb. 23.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Prosecutors said Trivett apparently was involved in a traffic accident with the two suspects some time ago.

De la Rosa said Trivett paid the two about $2,500 for damages or injuries, but he alleged the pair decided it wasn’t enough and later abducted and killed him.

The two suspects face homicide charges.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

France 3 mins ago

France Wants to Raise the Retirement Age by 2 Years and Workers Are Furious

shopping 24 mins ago

$90 Cream and $10 Toothpaste: Companies Target Big Spenders

Their full names were not given, in accordance with Mexican law.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMexico
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us