Midwest

‘If Your Dog Died…Prove It to Us': Olive Garden Manager Fired After Intense Crackdown on Call-Offs

The strongly-worded message sent to the employees at the Kansas Olive Garden appeared to show sweeping changes to the restaurant's sick leave policy

Toby Scott | Lightrocket | Getty Images

A manager at an Olive Garden in Kansas has been fired after allegedly sending out a letter to employees detailing an aggressive new sick-leave policy.

The strongly-worded message sent to the employees at the Overland Park Olive Garden appeared to show sweeping changes to the restaurant's sick leave policy.

Part of the letter obtained by a local station reads:

"We are no longer tolerating ANY excuse for calling off. If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If it's a 'family emergency' and you can’t say, too bad. Go work somewhere else."

The letter goes on to say that any employee that calls in sick more than once within the next 30 days will be terminated.

At the end of the letter, the manager said that they hoped all employees would continue to work there while thanking the employees who come in on time, saying, "I wish there were more like you."

In a statement to NBC 5, Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, confirmed the chain parted ways with the manager:

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Brittney Griner 51 mins ago

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Freed in US-Russia Prisoner Swap

Iran 7 hours ago

Iran Executes First Known Prisoner Arrested During Protests

“We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members. This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”

This article tagged under:

MidwestOlive Garden
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us