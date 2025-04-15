Crime and Courts

Michigan man upset that girlfriend went on cruise is sent to prison for ship bomb hoax

Joshua Lowe, 19, took "full responsibility" for his actions.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A Michigan man who was upset that he had to watch pets while his girlfriend's family went on a cruise was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday for making a false bomb threat.

The email forced Carnival Corp. to check more than 1,000 rooms after the ship had departed Miami in January 2024, prosecutors said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing.

Joshua Lowe, 19, was sentenced to prison during an appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend’s family,” Kessler said. “Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets.”

Lowe apologized in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney.

“This is all my fault and take full responsibility,” he said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMichigan
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us