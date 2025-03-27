‘Like a horror movie:' Michigan grandparents detained in Mexico over timeshare dispute

A Michigan couple’s family says they have been detained in a prison in Mexico for nearly three weeks over “a kidnapping and extortion attempt” stemming from a contract dispute related to a timeshare.

Christy and Paul Akeo, of Spring Arbor, landed in Cancún on March 4 for a long-planned vacation. Paul, 58, a Navy veteran submariner who now works as an engineer for the Michigan State Police, and Christy, 60, a retired small-business owner, spend much of their time caring for their grandchildren and were looking for a break from the Midwestern winter weather.

Lindsey Lemke Hull said that shortly after they arrived in Mexico, she got a panicked call from her stepfather: The couple had been detained at immigration and told they were being arrested on fraud charges.

Christy and Paul Akeo. (Lindsey Lemke Hull)

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Palace Elite Resorts, a Mexican hospitality company, told NBC News in a statement that it filed a complaint with the Mexican public prosecutor, which then led to the arrests of the Akeos. Paul and Christy Akeo had bought a timeshare membership with the company several years earlier, and the company alleges they defrauded it through $117,000 of chargebacks on their American Express card, in which American Express takes back funds from a vendor.

The couple, through their lawyer and family, deny the fraud allegations.

Hull said her parents traveled to Mexico unaware that there was a warrant for their arrest.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: