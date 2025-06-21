Michelle Obama explains why she's ‘so glad' she didn't have a son with husband Barack

Michelle Obama is perfectly content with being a girl mom.

During a recent episode of her podcast “IMO,” which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson, the former first lady of the United States shared a funny reason why she's “so glad” that she only had daughters.

After the group discussed the challenges of raising boys amid the current state of society, Mrs. Obama shared some sage advice on what she's learned about raising young men of today.

“People say mothers raise their girls and love their sons. And I say, love your son but raise them, too,” Michelle said. “Raise him to be as strong as you know he’s going to have to be. Teach him how to deal with the traffic stop but also teach him how to communicate in a marriage and be a listening father and to be a compassionate neighbor and be a voting citizen. Somebody who’s gonna pay attention and care about something outside of himself.”

In response to her comments, guest Angie Martinez, a New York radio personality, told her, “You should have threw a boy in the mix.”

Mrs. Obama responded to Martinez, making the joke, “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy, because he would have been a Barack Obama.”

Martinez quickly replied, "Oh my, a baby Barack? That would have been amazing!" to which Mrs. Obama quipped, “No, I would have felt for him.”

Robinson then chimed in with a sweet sentiment, adding, “She just borrowed our boys. She always borrowed ours.”

Obama’s older brother is a father to four children. He welcomed son Avery and daughter Leslie with his first wife before he later had two more children during his second marriage, sons Austin and Aaron.

The renowned author, who recently announced her newest book “The Look,” has been married to her husband, former president Barack Obama, since October 1992. The couple are parents to two daughters: Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.

While Malia and Sasha spent most of their childhood in the public eye due to their father's presidency, they've maintained a level of privacy as young adults.

In a rare moment in June, Barack and Michelle Obama shared a family photo on social media that featured the family of four to celebrate Sasha’s 24th birthday as they all posed together in their summery ensembles.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha!” Michelle Obama captioned her post. “Can’t believe how quickly time has flown. I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always!”

Barack Obama shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing in the caption, “Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I’ll always be proud of you and will always be here for you.”

The author also recently addressed her older daughter Malia choosing to drop “Obama” from her name as part of her career in Hollywood.

Obama appeared on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast in June after Malia was credited as “Malia Ann” rather than “Malia Obama” for her first short film in 2024, “The Heart.”

“Our daughters are 25 and 23. They’re young adult women, but they definitely went through a period in their teen years where it was the push away,” she explained. “They’re still doing that.”

Obama noted that the “push away” typically happens to children born into famous families, noting, “You’re trying to distinguish yourself.”

“Malia, who started in film, and it being her first project, she took off her last name, and we were like, ‘They’re still going to know it’s you, Malia,’” she pointed out. “But we respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way.”

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: