Michael Cohen Records Campaign Ads Against Trump: Don't ‘Believe a Word He Utters'

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, has recorded a series of anti-Trump ads that are scheduled to run during the Republican National Convention painting his former boss as a fraud, NBC News reports.

"Later this week, he's going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I'm here to tell you he can't be trusted — and you shouldn't believe a word he utters," Cohen, who was convicted in 2018 of federal crimes, including making secret payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, says in the ad revealed Monday night.

Cohen, once one of Trump's most trusted employees, was sentenced in December 2018 for what a judge called a "veritable smorgasbord" of criminal conduct, including financial crimes and lying to Congress. He was released in May as part of a nationwide program allowing federal inmates to be transferred to other prisons or confined to their homes because of the pandemic.

