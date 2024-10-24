Florida man arrested for stealing $100,000 worth of frozen bacon, police say

A Miami man has been arrested in connection with the theft a trailer containing $100,000 worth of frozen bacon, police said.

Marcos Gonzalez-Bernal, 40, is charged with grand theft of cargo over $50,000, grand theft vehicle, and unlawful use of a communications device, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the theft happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, when a 53-foot refrigerated semi-trailer valued at $80,000 and containing 192 pounds of frozen bacon valued at $100,000 was stolen from a parking lot in Daytona Beach.

Surveillance video captured the theft and showed a blue SUV canvassing the area and parking next to the stolen trailer.

The SUV left and then a semi-truck arrived, hooked up the trailer and drove off, the report said.

A blue Volvo XC 90 was captured by a license plate reader near the scene of the theft, and another license plate reader later captured the trailer, followed by the Volvo, the report said.

Multiple license plate readers captured the trailer and Volvo traveling south down the state

On Sept. 8, the Volvo was found by Miami-Dade Police, and Gonzalez-Bernal was driving it, the report said.

Records showed Gonzalez-Bernal was on probation for racketeering relating to charges ranging from grand theft to cargo theft of more than $50,000 out of Miami-Dade, the report said.

He was initially arrested for driving with a suspended license, and police received a search warrant for his car and phones.

Records from the cell phones he had when he was arrested showed the phones were in the area of the cargo theft the day the bacon was stolen, the report said.

Detectives eventually found the stolen trailer on Sept. 24.

Gonzalez-Bernal was booked into jail and appeared before a judge on Thursday, who set his bond at $30,000.