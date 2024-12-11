Walmart Inc.

Florida family suing Walmart over 9-year-old's death in 2023

Testimony was heard Tuesday in a civil trial against the retail giant in the death of Saiy'Yah Allen.

By Marissa Bagg

A Miami Gardens, Florida, family is suing Walmart over the death of a 9-year-old child last year.

Testimony was heard Tuesday in a civil trial against the retail giant in the death of Saiy'Yah Allen.

The 9-year-old died in May 2023, two and a half years after hitting his head on a metal cart at a Walmart in Fort Lauderdale in November 2020.

The lawsuit accuses Walmart of creating a dangerous and unsafe condition by putting the metal cart in a walkway.

Allen's sister, who was there when it happened, testified Tuesday about her brother's seizures in the years after the incident.

"He would shake a lot and he would look in a different direction, and then he would shake and make noise, too," Miharah Allen said. "Every time he ate, he would throw up, he would throw the food up or use the bathroom on himself.”

Walmart attorneys questioned in court Tuesday whether Allen's injury at the store led to his seizures and death.

NBC Miami reached out to Walmart for a statement but was waiting to hear back.

The family is seeking damages beyond $30,000.

