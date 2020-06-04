Tijuana

Mexico Seizes 2 Tons of Meth, 8 Tons of Marijuana, Fentanyl

The drugs appeared to be destined for export to the United States

Mexican Soldiers in downtown Tijuana
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

Mexican soldiers have seized a huge drug stash at a house in the border city of Tijuana, including about two tons of methamphetamine, eight tons of marijuana and 131,500 pills containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The Defense Department said Thursday that the haul included about 190 pounds (89 kilograms) of cocaine.

No arrests were reported.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

George Floyd 14 hours ago

Floyd Mourned, Celebrated as Death Used as Call to Action

Minneapolis 15 hours ago

Live Updates: Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis; Bail Set for 3 Ex-Officers

The drugs, some packed into plastic containers and neatly packed into cardboard boxes, appeared to be destined for export to the United States. Such multi-drug shipments have become routine in the cross-border drug trade.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TijuanaMexicofentanylCocaine
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us