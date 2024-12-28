Immigration

Mexico tests cellphone app allowing migrants to send alert if they are about to be detained in US

The move is in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to carry out mass deportations after he takes office on Jan. 20.

By The Associated Press

MEXICO-US-BORDER-IMMIGRATION-MIGRANTS
CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico is developing a cellphone app that will allow migrants to warn relatives and local consulates if they think they are about to be detained by the U.S. immigration department, a senior official said Friday.

The move is in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to carry out mass deportations after he takes office on Jan. 20.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The app has been rolled out for small-scale testing and “appears to be working very well,” said Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs.

He said the app would allow users to press a tab that would send an alert notification to previously chosen relatives and the nearest Mexican consulate. De la Fuente described it as a sort of panic button.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

“In case you find yourself in a situation where detention is imminent, you push the alert button, and that sends a signal to the nearest consulate,” he said.

U.S. authorities are obliged to give notice to home-country consulates when a foreign citizen is detained. Mexico says it has beefed up consular staff and legal aid to help migrants in the legal process related to deportation.

De la Fuente expects the app to be rolled out in January. He didn't say whether the app has a de-activation tab that would allow someone to rescind an alert if they weren't really detained.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Brazil 31 mins ago

Chinese workers found in ‘slavery-like conditions' in Brazil taken to hotels as probe begins

Trump administration 53 mins ago

Canadian Cabinet ministers say they had ‘productive' meeting with Trump team

The government says it has also set up a call center staffed 24 hours a day to answer migrants' questions.

The Mexican government estimates there are 11.5 million migrants with some form of legal residency in the United States, and 4.8 million without legal residency or proper documents.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationMexico
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us