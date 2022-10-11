Menlo Park

California Tree Trimmer Killed After Falling Into Wood Chipper

The state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the deadly accident

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday after he fell into a wood chipper in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Officers in Menlo Park were called shortly before 1 p.m. on a report of a worker falling into a chipper. Police said the man was found dead from his injuries when officers arrived.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said it could not release the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

The state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the man's death, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Menlo ParkMenlo Park Police Department
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us