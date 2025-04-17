Menendez Brothers
Live Updates

Live updates: Judge to hear arguments on Menendez brothers resentencing

Arguments over the Menendez brothers' suitability for resentencing will be presented at a scheduled two-day court hearing in Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • A resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez, part of a process that could eventually lead to the brothers' release from prison, will proceed Thursday before a judge in Van Nuys.
  • Attorneys for the brothers, ages 54 and 57, will argue they have served enough of a life prison sentence for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents at the family's Beverly Hills mansion.
  • LA County prosecutors have opposed resentencing, claiming the brothers killed Jose and Kitty Menendez for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.
  • Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, Menendez were ages 18 and 21, respectively, when they were sentenced for the murders.
  • The hearing is an opportunity for the brothers to demonstrate to a judge that they have lived a life in prison that's worthy of resentencing as outlined under California law.
  • The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT and possibly continue into Friday.

The Menendez brothers' long-awaited resentencing hearing begins Thursday in Los Angeles. Follow live updates on the hearing below and watch live coverage above when available.

This article tagged under:

Menendez Brothers
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us