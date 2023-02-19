gun violence

Memphis Police Say 1 Dead, 10 Injured in Overnight Shootings

While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away

Memphis police found a second shooting scene at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.
Google Maps

One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.

Police responded to a shooting at a Memphis nightclub at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles.

While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. They do not yet have a solid description of the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

