Animals

Memphis man says he was shot by his dog while lying in bed

The victim was taken to a hospital in noncritical condition in the early Monday accidental shooting.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Pitbull
Getty Images

A man sustained a gunshot wound when his dog accidentally fired a gun by jumping on a bed this week in Memphis, police said.

The Memphis Police Department responded to a home in the Frayser neighborhood just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The man told officers he was lying on his bed with a friend when his dog jumped onto the bed and its paw got stuck in the gun’s trigger guard, police said according to WMC. The pet ended up hitting the trigger, the gun went off and the man was grazed in his left thigh, police said. 

The dog was a pitbull puppy named Oreo, WMC reported, citing the family of the victim. 

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The man's friend left the home after the gun went off and took the gun with her when she left, the man told police. 

The victim was taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. Shell casings were also found on the floor of the front room. 

Tennessee does not have any state laws requiring firearm owners to lock their weapons or store them in a certain way. However, Memphis police encourages people to keep their guns locked at home and offers free gun locks at precincts.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Animals
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us