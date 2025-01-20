Inauguration Day

What did Melania wear to Donald Trump's inauguration?

The incoming first lady chose a relatively new designer for her 2025 inauguration look

By NBC New York Staff

Adorned in a matching navy blue coat and hat, Melania Trump wore a custom look from a New York designer when she arrived at the White House ahead of the president-elect's swearing-in ceremony.

Eight years ago, Trump wore a lighter shade of blue from Ralph Lauren when her husband become the country's 45th president.

Her second inauguration look marks a surprising step away from "household" designer labels in favor of a smaller name.

Vogue says New York-based label Adam Lippes is behind her 2025 navy blue coat and skirt. The Lippes brand has been in business for just over 10 years.

Melania Trump paired the coat with a matching navy blue hat with a white stripe around the crown.

Bidens and Trumps at the White House

Melania Trump inauguration hat

Here is a closer look at the hat Melania Trump wore on Monday:

Melania Trump, wife of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025, before departing for the US Capitol where Trump will be sworn in as the 47th U.S. President.

Melania Trump inauguration

On Monday morning, she attended prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church with her husband before heading to the White House.

Upon returning to the White House for a second term, the incoming first lady was expected to sit down with Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and President-elect Trump for tea and coffee.

The night before the president-elect's inauguration, Melania Trump made headlines after launching her own meme coin.

The announcement came on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of Trump and a website link where she encouraged people to "buy $MELANIA now."

