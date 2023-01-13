lottery

$1.35B Mega Millions Prize Drawing Set for Friday Night

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

It's now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn't a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

hurricanes 20 mins ago

Nursing Home Owner Faces New Lawsuit in Ida Storm Evacuation

musicians 2 hours ago

Pardon Ends Meek Mill's Legal Odyssey on Drug, Gun Charges

___

This story has been corrected to say the Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history, not the fifth.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lottery
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us