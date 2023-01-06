lottery

Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1B. Here are Your Odds of Winning It All

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass.
Charles Krupa/AP

Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S. history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

