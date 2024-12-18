Dreaming of a green Christmas?

Well, with the Mega Millions jackpot swelling to $825 million for the annuity and $382.2 million for the cash option, you could get your holiday wish just before Santa Claus comes to town.

No one hit the Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, jackpot in the Mega Millions jackpot, so the grand prize got to a potential historic level.

"If won at that level, it would be the largest prize ever won in December and the seventh largest in Mega Millions history," the lottery said.

Did you win something Tuesday night?

Check your numbers because $1 million tickets were sold in California (two), Louisiana and Oklahoma and a Match 5 + Megaplier ticket worth $4 million was sold in North Carolina, Mega Millions said.

More than 1.8 million tickets sold in Tuesday's draw matched at least the gold Mega Ball and are worth $2 or more.

The winning numbers in the Dec. 17, 2024, draw were 56, 66, 67, 68 and 69, with a Mega Ball of 18. That's right, there were four consecutive numbers drawn -- what's the odds of that?

When is the next Mega Millions draw?

Mega Millions draws numbers again on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. Should no one win that one, the jackpot for the Christmas Eve drawing will be even more "Mega."

When did someone last hit the Mega Millions jackpot?

It's been since Sept. 10, 2024, since a ticket sold in Texas hit all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win an $810 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

