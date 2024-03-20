mega millions

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $977 million after no big winner drawn Tuesday night

The cash option for Friday's drawing is an estimated $461 million.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Mega Millions jackpot, the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, has reached an estimated $977 million for Friday's drawing after no one won the jackpot Tuesday night.

The previous jackpot stood at $893 million with a cash option of $421.4 million.

The increase places the upcoming jackpot within the top 10 jackpots ever, surpassing the $842.4 million jackpot one by someone in Michigan on Jan. 1, 2024.

Although most take the cash option, winners can choose the annuity payment option, which gives one immediate payment and continues to give annual payments over the next 29 years. The payments increase by 5% each time in the annuity option, however most choose the cash option. 

Winnings also come with a chunk going to Uncle Sam. 

There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS. Some states tax lottery winnings as well, but states that do not impose an income tax on lottery winnings include CaliforniaTexas and Florida.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. EST. 

Millions, if not billions, are up grabs once a winning lotto ticket goes unclaimed. What to know about who gets to keep it.

