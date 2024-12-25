Mega Millions rises to $1.15 billion after Tuesday yields no winner

There was no Merry Christmas for lottery players Tuesday.

Christmas Eve came and went with no winning ticket for the jackpot prize that reached $1 billion. The next draw will now be held on Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. ET.

Here were the winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing: 38, 45, 14, 46, 11 and a MegaBall of 3. The Megaplier was 3X.

At least four winners thus far claimed the top $1 million prize for having the five-number combination, but did not land the MegaBall correctly.

The jackpot, which would rank as the sixth-largest Mega Millions lottery prize ever, has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 303 million of winning the top prize. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on Sept. 10 after a player in Texas won $800 million.

The $1.15 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night would be an estimated $448.8 million-plus.

The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The top Mega Millions jackpots:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.128 billion 3/26/2024 1-NJ $1.15 billion (est.) 12/27/2024 ? $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $810 million 9/10/2024 1-TX $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA

