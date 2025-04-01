McDonald's Minecraft Movie meals have arrived. Here's what they come with

Minecraft has officially arrived at McDonald's.

Three different Minecraft-themed meals are now on the menu at McDonald's, according to an announcement: two for adults and one Happy Meal. The meals come ahead of the release of "A Minecraft Movie," set to hit theaters April 4.

The adult Minecraft meals offer a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium fry and soft drink, and one of six limited-edition collectibles. The nuggets also come with a limited edition hot sauce, McDonald's said, inspired by "The Nether," a dimension in Minecraft.

The collectibles are a collaboration between McDonald's and Minecraft, the burger chain said, "inspired by some of McDonald’s most beloved characters and menu items, and popular A Minecraft Movie treasures."

Here's a look at the collectibles in the adult meal:

Big Mac Crystal - Mined from the sea of special sauce, this precious block derives its radiant shine from melty cheese and a toasty sesame seed bun.

- Mined from the sea of special sauce, this precious block derives its radiant shine from melty cheese and a toasty sesame seed bun. Birdie Wings - Keep your eye to the sky or you might miss the early bird soaring high above the clouds with a rare pair of elytra wings.

- Keep your eye to the sky or you might miss the early bird soaring high above the clouds with a rare pair of elytra wings. Fry Helmet - Forged from the iconic French Fry box, this enchanted helmet is rumored to protect you from friends stealing your last Fry.

- Forged from the iconic French Fry box, this enchanted helmet is rumored to protect you from friends stealing your last Fry. Grimace Egg - Emerging from the depths of a purple shake, this magical Grimace mob gets its shape from the most coveted egg of them all.

- Emerging from the depths of a purple shake, this magical Grimace mob gets its shape from the most coveted egg of them all. Soda Potion - The electrifying effect of this potion is as mysterious as its recipe: an accidental combo of fantastic fizzy flavors.

- The electrifying effect of this potion is as mysterious as its recipe: an accidental combo of fantastic fizzy flavors. Zombie Hamburglar - Little is known about this hungry mob who spawns late at night and wanders all biomes in search of hamburgers.

The Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, McDonald's said, features one of 12 movie-inspired figurines or "Block World" toys, the company said.

According to McDonald's the meals will be available for a limited time.