Last year, it was the Grimace Shake. This year, it's a new McFlurry...or maybe, an older one?

The limited-edition treat, called the "Grandma McFlurry," hits McDonald's restaurants in Chicago and beyond May 21, a press release said. The dessert, according to the release, was created with the special lady in mind, saying the Chicago-based burger chain is a tried and true place to take grandchildren.

"McDonald's is the place where lifelong memories are made with grandma," the release said. "From treating us to an impromptu soft serve to letting us have dessert first, grandmas always know how to make us feel special," the release said. "And now, it's her turn."

The new McFlurry flavor features "chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma's favorite treat that she hid in her purse)," the release said, mixed with a "delicious" syrup and vanilla soft serve.

"The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we're excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives," Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's, said in the release.

A photo of the Grandma McFlurry, provided by McDonald's, shows the drink in a red, white and pink cup, with a McDonald's logo atop what appears to be a doily. Underneath the logo, the signature "XOXO, Grandma" can be seen.

The new treat is the latest menu addition to the burger chain. In a recent earnings call, executives said burgers would soon be larger and "more satiating." McDonald's will also introduce a $5 value meal for a limited time.

Last month, the chain announced it would add a new McCrispy chicken sandwich onto menus for a limited time. Earlier this year, the chain announced it would start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts beginning at breakfast time as part of a new partnership.

Earlier this year, McDonald's brought back the fan-favorite burger, "The Double Big Mac." It also plans to phase out self-service beverage machines in restaurants nationwide.

Last year, the chain launched a mysterious spin-off restaurant called "CosMcs" in suburban Bolingbrook.