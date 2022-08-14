six flags great america

At Least 3 Shot in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America in Illinois

Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation and a third declined treatment, according to park officials

Three people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, sparking a massive law enforcement presence and a chaotic scene at the amusement park.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said three people were injured when shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle immediately drove away from the scene following the shooting, according to the spokesperson.

Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation while a third declined treatment.

Following the shooting, the park closed early for the evening. Photos posted to social media showed visitors escorted by police leaving the amusement park.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was assisting Gurnee police and said there was no indication the shooting was an active shooter incident. Officers from nearby communities of North Chicago, Waukegan and Vernon Hills also responded to the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

