Massage Therapist Targeted Ohio State Players for Sex, Report Says

A licensed massage therapist who offered dozens of Ohio State football players massages engaged in consensual sex with five of them, according to a report released by the university Thursday.

A law firm hired by the university found that no criminal or NCAA violations occurred, but recommended the findings be reviewed by a prosecutor, the report said.

The massage therapist, whose name was not released, agreed to give up her license in order to avoid an investigation by the state medical board.

According to the report, the woman contacted the players through social media and was persistent, beginning in 2018 through this year. She offered free massages with the intent of engaging in sexual encounters, the report said.

Investigators interviewed 117 current and former players and more than 40 coaches and staff members.

The report said 20 players received non-sexual massages and five players said they engaged in consensual sex.

None of the coaches or staff members had knowledge of the massage therapist and she had connection to the university, the report said.

“I’m thankful that our student-athletes, coaches and staff were honest, forthright and open during the investigation,” said Ohio State Athletic director Gene Smith. “And I’m really thankful they maintained confidentiality, affording the investigation the opportunity to operate without distraction and be able to operate with integrity.”