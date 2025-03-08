12 injured in mass shooting at Toronto pub

A mass shooting at a pub in Toronto has left at least 12 people injured, police announced in a post to X Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:39 p.m. near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive, Toronto police said, which is in the Scarborough section of the city, NBC News reported.

Toronto police have said that four of the people injured are facing non-life threatening injuries, while the extent of the injuries for the other victims is unknown at this time.

The suspect is still at large, police say. He was described as wearing a black balaclava and was seen fleeing in a silver car.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.