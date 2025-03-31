Massachusetts

Astronaut Sunita Williams to speak publicly after nearly 300 days in space

The former Needham resident will speak alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts native and astronaut Sunita Williams is scheduled to speak publicly on Monday for the very first time since splashing back down to Earth earlier this month.

The former Needham resident will speak alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. You can watch the 2:30 p.m. press conference live in the video player above.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The two were in space for 286 days on board the International Space Station before finally returning on March 18. They were originally supposed to spend just eight days in space, but problems with the Boeing Starliner caused their stay to be extended to nine months.

During that time, Williams did two space walks, conducted numerous experiments and broke records.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
After seven months in orbit, a local astronaut performed her first spacewalk in 12 years.

But everyone back home in Needham has been anxiously waiting to hear from Williams.

NBC10 Boston will be at Monday's news conference and plans to speak 1-on-1 with the local astronaut.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSpace Exploration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us