Marine killed during operation on Camp Pendleton, USMC says

A U.S. Marine was killed Tuesday evening during an operation at Camp Pendleton's air base, the U.S. Marine Corps said Wednesday.

The Marine was stationed with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, which is part of the Camp Pendleton-based 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The identity of the Marine was not released pending family notification, nor was a cause of death.

It was not clear what type of military operation was being conducted at the time of the death but the USMC described it as routine. The helicopter training squadron operates the UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters, a spokesperson said.

It was also not known if other personnel were involved. No other injuries were reported.