Easter

A Map Shows the Most Popular Easter Candy in Each State

Here's a look at each state's favorite Easter candy based on sales data over the past 15 years.

By Anthony Bautista

With Easter quickly approaching, many shoppers have likely already seen the prominent candy displays in grocery and drug stores as they gear up for the holiday.

While kids often end up with a variety of candies during Easter egg hunts or other gatherings, a recent map shows different states have different preferences when it comes to their favorite Easter treat.

The map, released by candystore.com, was compiled using 15 years of sales data and after conducting a survey with over 10,000 responses, according to the website. Using these two metrics, the company was able to map out Easter candy preferences for all 50 states.

The most popular candy in California is Cadbury Mini Eggs, followed by foil-wrapped chocolate eggs. California was not alone in its choice of Easter candy as Cadbury Mini Eggs was also the top choice in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, and Vermont.

See the results for the other 49 states using the interactive map below:

Source: CandyStore.com.

Source: CandyStore.com.

