Man's Body Discovered in Bombed Out Pa. Home After Police Standoff

The man who confronted police with a gun during a code enforcement check at his Eagleville, Pennsylvania, home died in an explosive house fire, authorities in Montgomery County said Friday.

Thomas Razzi's home along Cardin Place was lit ablaze Thursday afternoon. The fire caused a number of explosions that allowed the fire to intensify and spread to two neighboring homes.

The 66-year-old's body was discovered overnight by investigators and was positively identified by the Montgomery County medical examiner during an autopsy, prosecutors said. The cause and manner of Razzi's death is pending.

Prosecutors on Friday released new details about the moments that led up to Razzi's fiery death.

Just before noon Thursday, neighbors saw Razzi chasing a Lower Providence code enforcement officer with a gun, prosecutors said. They called 911 for help. The code officer visited Razzi's home to check up on a hoarding-related violation, prosecutors said.

When police arrived, they found Razzi outside his home. He was unarmed, prosecutors said. He ran back into his house. A short time later, officers heard gunfire and a series of explosions. Prosecutors said gunfire was not exchanged with the man. Police ran into neighboring homes to rescue three children and evacuated the neighborhood.

The fire quickly grew and destroyed two additional homes. Three neighboring properties also sustained damage, authorities said.

The code enforcement officer was hospitalized with minor injuries, prosecutors said. They have since been released.

Local, county, state, and federal authorities have launched a joint investigation into the incident. Initial evidence shows Razzi was making illegal fireworks inside the home. Authorities believe the chemicals used for the fireworks as well as ammunition for guns Razzi owned caused the explosions.

Neighbors said Thursday that they were concerned with Razzi's mental health over the past two weeks. "He said there's no reason for me to leave if I'm going to be sick," neighbor Elsayed Elsayed said.

The investigation is ongoing.