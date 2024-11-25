Grandfather falls to death after home invaders tied up son, robbed him at New York City apartment

A 73-year-old man fell out of the sixth-floor window of his Manhattan home after a group of home invaders robbed his son, police said over the weekend.

One of the suspects entered the apartment in Washington Heights around 4:40 a.m. by climbing through a window, according to investigators. He then let in the two other accomplices. Police believe they targeted the senior man's 40-year-old son.

Police said the three men tied up the victim and stole a gold chain valued at around $8,000 and $200 in cash.

It was about 30 minutes after the robbery that the 73-year-old fell out of the window. Police initially believed he was climbing out to escape the home invaders. However, after a preliminary investigation, they're unable to say how the man fell to his death -- but it wasn't while the robbery was in progress.

Neighbors were shocked and saddened by what happened.

Heriberto Garcia was the victim's friend and had known the man for over three decades. He said he saw his friend climb out of the window and fall after getting out onto a small ledge to reach another window and getting stopped by an air conditioner.

The man was rushed to the hospital after the fall, but he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police had not released any suspect descriptions as of Sunday evening.