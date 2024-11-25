New York City

Grandfather falls to death after home invaders tied up son, robbed him at New York City apartment

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York three suspects came into the Manhattan home intending to steal from the man's son.

By Ida Siegal

News 4

A 73-year-old man fell out of the sixth-floor window of his Manhattan home after a group of home invaders robbed his son, police said over the weekend.

One of the suspects entered the apartment in Washington Heights around 4:40 a.m. by climbing through a window, according to investigators. He then let in the two other accomplices. Police believe they targeted the senior man's 40-year-old son.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Police said the three men tied up the victim and stole a gold chain valued at around $8,000 and $200 in cash.

It was about 30 minutes after the robbery that the 73-year-old fell out of the window. Police initially believed he was climbing out to escape the home invaders. However, after a preliminary investigation, they're unable to say how the man fell to his death -- but it wasn't while the robbery was in progress.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Neighbors were shocked and saddened by what happened.

Heriberto Garcia was the victim's friend and had known the man for over three decades. He said he saw his friend climb out of the window and fall after getting out onto a small ledge to reach another window and getting stopped by an air conditioner.

The man was rushed to the hospital after the fall, but he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Crime and Courts 34 mins ago

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of Lululemon products across the country

Travel 1 hour ago

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful. These tips can make it easier

Police had not released any suspect descriptions as of Sunday evening.

This article tagged under:

New York City
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us