Manhattan D.A. seeks gag order on Trump ahead of hush money trial

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Monday asked a judge to impose a gag order on former President Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming trial on charges of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to a porn star.
Prosecutors want Trump barred from making comments about witnesses and jurors in the case.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
