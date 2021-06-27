Times Square

NY Man Walking Through Times Square With Family Struck by Gunfire: Officials

The victim, a 21-year-old visiting from upstate New York, was staying in a Midtown hotel with his family, two officials told News 4

By Myles Miller and Jonathan Dienst

A man was hit by gunfire Sunday evening while walking through Times Square with his family, a senior law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation tells News 4.

The victim was walking by the Marriott Marquis on Broadway around 5:15 p.m. when he was struck by a bullet, the official says. Investigators believe the victim was an innocent bystander.

Police are pulling video in their search for two suspects in connection to the shooting, the official says.

The victim, a 21-year-old visiting from upstate New York, was staying in a Midtown hotel with his family, two officials told News 4. He was struck in the back and rushed to a nearby hospital, according to a senior official. He's expected to survive.

Streets in the immediate vicinity of the shooting were closed due to the police investigation and the NYPD released an advisory urging pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

The daytime shooting is the second shooting in Times Square in a little over a month. Three bystanders were struck by gunfire in May, including a 4-year-old child.

The alleged gunman responsible for the May shooting was apprehended days later in Florida after fleeing the city.

This story is developing.

