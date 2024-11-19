Crime and Courts

Man steals delivery truck with employee still inside, police say

The employee was forced to jump off the truck, causing her minor injuries, police said

By NBC staff

Beaverton, Oregon.
Beaverton Police

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a delivery truck while an employee was still inside, police said.

The truck was being loaded at a warehouse in Milwaukie, Oregon, around 4 a.m. on Friday, according to Beaverton police.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

In the security footage released by Beaverton police, a man, later identified as 29-year-old Forrest Lee Guayante, is seen jumping into the truck's driver's seat and driving away, while an employee was still in the truck's cargo area. The employee was forced to jump off the truck, causing her minor injuries, police said.

Hours later, officers found the stolen truck in a parking lot in Beaverton using an AirTag. Once at the scene, officers tried to detain Guayante before he rammed a police vehicle while attempting to drive away, police said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Guayante was eventually arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangering, felony attempt to elude, and hit and run, police said.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsOregon
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us