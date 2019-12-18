A 21-year-old man was in critical condition Wednesday after police say he was shot when someone fired more than 20 times into a property rented out through Airbnb.

Around 15 young adults between 18 and 25 years old were inside the North Philadelphia property on the 1900 block of Page Street when someone seemingly walked up and began firing into the row home around 1:25 a.m., Philadelphia Police Department Capt. George Fuchs said.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the front windows of the house, but though the suspect fired nearly two dozen rounds, only the one man was hurt, Fuchs said.

“It could have been a lot worse,” the captain added.

Police initially said the victim was 20 years old and shot in the chest, but later said he was shot multiple times in the right armpit and left arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Philadelphia Police Department spokesman Miguel Torres said.

The people inside told investigators they had rented the property to hang out, Fuchs said.

Police have not made any arrests in the incident or provided a suspect description. The weapon has not yet been recovered, police said.

The shooting comes only weeks after Airbnb banned so-called party houses following a shooting that left five people dead in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda. Following that incident, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company would be expanding manual screenings of “high risk” reservations and remove guests wo failed to comply with policies banning parties at Airbnb rentals.

A spokesperson told NBC10 that Airbnb was "urgently investigating" the latest shooting in North Philadelphia and that "the booking guest has been removed from the platform based on what's been reported."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

