New York City

Man has sex with corpse on NYC subway, sources say

Investigators believe the body may have been on the train for hours before the disturbing incidents captured on the R train, sources said.

By Marc Santia

The NYPD is looking for a man seen on video performing sex acts on a corpse on a subway in the city, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York.

Investigators believe the body may have been on the train for hours before the disturbing incidents captured on the R train, the sources said.

According to the sources, the investigation started with the discovery of a body on the train at Whitehall Station early Wednesday. Police immediately reviewed MTA subway cameras and found footage of the acts.

Sources say the suspect performed or tried to perform various sex acts on the body, and that he would wait for moments when the train car was empty to pursue his attack. It's believed the entire assault, which sources say involved pulling the body from the train seat to the floor, took several minutes.

NBC New York has obtained a surveillance photo of the suspect (above).

