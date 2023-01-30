Irvine

California Man Gets 90 Days in Jail After Chihuahua Bites His Finger

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting in 2018.

By City News Service

Getty Images Photo Illustration

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting, according to court records obtained Monday.

Mohammadreza Shojaei was also placed on one year of formal probation on Friday, according to court records. 

He was convicted Nov. 22 of a felony count of cruelty to animals.

Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident on May 26, 2018, when he called police at about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. 

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

When officers arrived they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor, prosecutors said.

Shojaei told officers he threw the dog against a wall when the canine bit his finger and wouldn't let go, prosecutors said. 

Officers saw Shojaei had a scratch, but no puncture marks, prosecutors said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Alex murdaugh 2 hours ago

‘I Did Him So Bad': Did Alex Murdaugh Admit to Killing His Son?

Marilyn Manson 3 hours ago

Marilyn Manson Accused of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in New Lawsuit

Shojaei also said he had stuck the dog with push pins to see if he was paralyzed, prosecutors said.

A veterinarian treating Max said, “he had seen animals get hit by cars suffer less traumatic injuries,” Deputy District Attorney Michael Briante said in court papers.

The dog suffered a broken neck and was paralyzed and had a grim prognosis and quality-of-life prospects, so was euthanized.

Shojaei's attorney, Kimberly Williams of the Public Defender's Office, said her client was “hysterical” when officers arrived. He told police the dog hit the wall as he tried to shake Max off his finger when he bit it,” Williams said.

This article tagged under:

IrvineSanta Ana
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us