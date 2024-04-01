Oregon

Man narrowly escapes saw blade barreling toward him in Oregon

Video of the incident shows the man entering the store mere seconds before a large saw blade rolls quickly in his direction from across the parking lot.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Getty Images

It wasn’t his time.

In a scene out of horror movie, a man narrowly escaped a saw blade as it came barreling toward him outside a store in Oregon.

Video of the incident shows the man entering the store mere seconds before a large saw blade rolls quickly in his direction from across the parking lot.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The man was safely inside the store with the door closed behind him before the blade latched itself into the building’s facade.

“That just stuck in your wall,” the man is heard saying to the shop owner following the incident.

The shop owner and a customer could be seen walking over to the entrance after the saw blade made impact.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Oregon
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us