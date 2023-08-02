New York

Man found dead after Brooklyn concert in 2nd disappearance in weeks, police say

The man is the second person since June to be found dead in Newtown Creek after being seen at the Avant Gardner entertainment complex

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Getty Images

For the second time since June, a man who was last seen at a Brooklyn music complex was found dead at a nearby creek, the New York City Police Department said.

The body of a man identified as John Castic, 27, was discovered late Tuesday morning in Newtown Creek, the police said in a statement.

Castic had been reported missing after he was last seen early Saturday at the Brooklyn Mirage venue, a few blocks from the creek, the department said.

Gilgo Beach Aug 1

Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach killings are giving Rex Heuermann's defense a vast trove of evidence

Gilgo Beach Jul 31

Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach killings asks for ‘normalcy' in wake of ‘indescribable catastrophe'

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Officers pulled Castic's body out of the water and emergency medical personnel declared him dead, the department said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

New YorkBrooklyn
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us