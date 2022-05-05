FRONTIER AIRLINES

Man Duct Taped to His Seat After Fight on Frontier Airlines Is Sentenced to Prison

The incident was captured in cellphone videos that went viral, bringing attention to the risks faced by flight attendants during the pandemic

An Ohio man who was restrained in his seat with tape after groping and assaulting flight attendants during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami last year has been sentenced by a federal judge to 60 days in prison.

Maxwell Berry, 23, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr to a year of supervised release after his jail time, a record of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing in a federal court in Miami showed. Berry was ordered to report to prison by Aug. 1, which would be one year after he was taken into custody at Miami International Airport following the incident.

Berry had been drinking alcohol and went to the airplane’s bathroom after spilling a drink on himself. He came out of the bathroom without his shirt on and a flight attendant helped him get a clean one out of his bag, according to a police report detailed by WPLG, a local ABC TV affiliate in Miami.

After walking throughout the cabin for several minutes, Berry groped the breasts of multiple flight attendants and then punched a male attendant in the face, according to the police report. Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio, had pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and faced up to 18 months in prison.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

