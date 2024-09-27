Hurricanes

Man and dog stranded in sea amid Hurricane Helene rescued by US Coast Guard

The hurricane left the unnamed man and his canine stranded approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog during Hurricane Helene after their sailboat became disabled and began taking on water.

The unnamed man and his canine companion were stranded approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida on Thursday, according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Authorities reported that the rescue was successful and both the sailor and his dog were safely brought back to land.

It remains unclear why the man was out on the water despite advisories and warnings issued ahead of Hurricane Helene’s landfall.

Hurricane season 11 hours ago

At least 33 dead as Helene lashes the South with wind, rain and historic flooding

Hurricane season Sep 26

Helene makes landfall in Florida's northwest coast as a Category 4 hurricane

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported that Helene made landfall around 11:10 p.m. ET Thursday near the mouth of the Aucilla River in Florida’s Big Bend area, with maximum sustained winds estimated at 140 mph (225 kph).

Helene moved rapidly inland after making landfall, with the storm’s center expected to travel from southern to northern Georgia through early Friday morning. Forecasters warned that the risk of tornadoes would continue overnight and into the morning across north and central Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and southern North Carolina. Later on Friday, tornado risks are expected to extend into Virginia.

Residents in Florida and Georgia are awakening to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene.

This article tagged under:

HurricanesSevere weather
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us