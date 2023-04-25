Phony Doctor Illegally Treating Thousands of Patients, Including for Cancer, Prosecutors Say

A California man is accused of impersonating a doctor and illegally treating thousands of patients for “several years,” including for cancer, from a North Hollywood clinic.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a written statement.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical Group in North Hollywood, according to the DA’s office. The clinic conducts blood tests, advises patients on treatments and offers treatments for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections.

His scheme was revealed by an undercover investigator who set up a consultation with him in November 2022. During the consultation, Gevorkian “failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition,” the DA’s office said.

Gevorkian was arraigned on the charges Friday, when a judge released him on his own recognizance under the condition he not practice medicine, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Gevorkian was never arrested, the spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear whether Gevorkian had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.