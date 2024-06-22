Father accused of attempting to drown his 2 children in Connecticut

A father is accused of attempting to drown his two young children in West Haven early Saturday morning and the children are currently in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

An officer on patrol near Ocean Avenue and Dawson Avenue saw a vehicle parked on the beach around 2:30 a.m. When the officer approached, he reportedly heard significant screaming coming from the water.

According to police, the officer entered the water and saw a man and two small children. In the water, the man reportedly continued to drift further away with the boy and the girl and yelled at police to stay back.

Investigators said the officer determined the the 41-year-old man was attempting to deliberately drown his children, who are both under the age of 3. Additional officers entered the water and firefighters used a boat to help.

An officer was able to get to both children in the water and other officers were able to help him bring them to shore. Lifesaving measures were given to both children before they were taken to the hospital.

Police said both children are currently in the intensive care unit at a local hospital. Their conditions are said to be improving.

The father, who is from Queens, New York, has been arrested and is facing two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. More charges are pending.

It's unclear why the father attempted to drown the kids. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The mayor says the officers who helped save the children will be honored at a police commission meeting in July.