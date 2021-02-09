Detroit Zoo

Male Polar Bear Kills Female Polar Bear at Detroit Zoo

Nuka killed 20-year-old Anana on Monday after being apart for several months

Detroit Zoo

A male polar bear killed a female polar bear at the Detroit Zoo when he attempted to mate, officials said.

“This was completely unexpected and the Detroit Zoo staff is devastated by the loss of Anana in this sudden and tragic event,” said Scott Carter, the zoo's chief life sciences officer.

Nuka killed 20-year-old Anana on Monday after being apart for several months.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 30 mins ago

Trump Impeachment Trial Live Updates: Dems Begin 2 Days of Arguments

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

Virus Updates: S. Africa Scraps AstraZeneca Vaccine, Will Give J&J Jabs

“When bears and other large carnivores breed it is sometimes described in nature as an aggressive encounter,” Carter told WDIV-TV. “It usually involves physical control of the female by the male, which usually includes him holding her by the back of the neck.”

Nuka, who is 16 years old, has lived at the zoo since 2011 and bred with other bears without harmful behavior, Carter said.

Anana arrived at the zoo in suburban Detroit in January 2020 and was introduced to Nuka a few months later.

“They lived together fine up until” Monday, Carter said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Detroit ZooDetroit
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us