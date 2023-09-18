US Senate

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer loosens Senate's informal dress code

The Senate sergeant-at-arms and relevant congressional staff members have been notified about changes to the informal dress code, which will go into effect Monday.

By NBC News

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has quietly changed the Senate’s informal dress code to allow senators to wear whatever they want on the floor, a person with direct knowledge said.

A notice went out to the Senate sergeant-at-arms and relevant staff members late Friday, and the change will go into effect starting Monday, the source said.

The change would let Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who is often seen wearing a hoodie and baseball shorts, wear his casual attire on the Senate floor whenever he wants. Fetterman, who was elected in last year’s midterm elections, wore a suit and a tie at his swearing-in in January. However, he has worn his casual clothes after he returned to the Senate following treatment for clinical depression this year.

Schumer’s and Fetterman’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

US SenateChuck SchumerJohn Fetterman
