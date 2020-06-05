Gov. Janet Mills is urging the president to avoid polarizing rhetoric ahead of his trip to Maine on Friday.

"As the individual responsible for the health and safety of Maine people, including those who support and do not support the president, I again ask the president to check his inflammatory rhetoric at the door and abandon the divisive language that sows seeds of distrust among our people," Mills said in a statement Thursday. "I hope he will heed this call and appeal to the best in all people and lead us with courage and compassion through this difficult time."

President Donald Trump's visit to rural Guilford, Maine, comes amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and systemic racism, and a global pandemic.

While many Guilford residents have supported the president -- state data shows he beat Hillary Clinton in town by an almost 2:1 ratio -- there are some concerns that the visit will bring disruption and virus exposure.

"While the president is in Guilford tomorrow, I will be doing my job, as I do every day, striving to protect the health and well-being of Maine people amid this pandemic, examining how we can chart a course to economic recovery, and doing all I can to guide Maine through this difficult time," Mills said.

President Trump on Monday threatened to deploy active duty military units to states around the country to crack down on protests against police brutality, as demonstrators marched for a seventh night in a row.

Guilford’s concern is universal: large crowds arriving to see the president could bring and spread the coronavirus in the town of about 1,500 people. Both Mills and Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young are urging supporters and counter-protesters to be safe and peaceful.

One protest organizer has already committed to maintaining protester safety.

"Let us all remember during this time of high tension that, regardless of our various and differing political beliefs, we are all members of this Maine family," Mills said. "We all love our country, we all love our state, and we all want the best for both."

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Bangor on Air Force One early Friday afternoon, according to guidance from the White House. He will host a round-table with local fisherman before heading to the Hardwood Products LLC and Puritan Medical Products facilities, where coronavirus test swabs are produced.

"I am proud of the extraordinary Maine companies, like Puritan Medical Products, who have adapted to meet the unprecedented challenges of this pandemic and whose work is saving lives," Mills said. "They are worthy of our praise and to them I am grateful."

In April, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Puritan Medical more than $75 million to double its monthly swab production capacity from 20 million to 40 million. It's hiring more workers to keep up with demand and opening a brand new facility in Pittsfield, Maine.

Mills said she is "hopeful" that the president will hear the concerns of the local commercial fishing industry during his round-table, which she said is "a vital part of our economy that is hurting right now."

Addressing the impact of "harmful" federal trade policies on the industry over the course of the past several years and a pledge to support them by providing more federal funds, "would be welcomed and helpful," Mills added.

Maine is experiencing a relatively large volume of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

Mills, a Democrat, told the president on a call Monday that she had security concerns about his visit to Maine after his heated rhetoric on the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death that, in many cities, have been used by instigators and vandals as opportunities to start looting and damaging property.

Mills said she worried Trump's "presence in Maine" would create "unrest" and urged him to avoid divisive rhetoric during his time in the state.

Other Democrats, including Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, who is also seeking to win a primary and unseat sitting Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, said Trump should not come to Maine at all.

"We don’t need you to come to our state to incite violence or to push people or pit people against one another," said Gideon at a virtual event on Tuesday evening. "That’s not how we do things here in Maine."