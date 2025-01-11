Macy's is closing 66 stores nationwide. See the full list

Macy’s is closing more than five dozen store locations across the United States as part of the company's ongoing reorganization strategy.

The retailer confirmed Jan. 9 that it was shuttering 66 "underproductive" stores across 22 states in an effort to "return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth."

The closures are part of Macy's "Bold New Chapter" strategy, which was announced in February 2024. The reorganization, the company revealed at the time, involved closing 150 stores nationwide within three years and a pivot to a greater focus on luxury sales.

The closures would allow the retailer to prioritize its approximately 350 Macy’s remaining locations, as well as Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury beauty and skin care stores.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The company also revealed plans at the time to build 15 new Bloomingdale’s stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores, along with about 30 Bluemercury remodels, within three years' time.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc, said in a statement Jan. 9.

Macy's store locations affected by the closures include:

Arizona

Superstition Springs Center, 6535 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

California

Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Road, Suite 2, Chula Vista

Sunrise Mall, 6000 Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights

Village at Corte Madera, 1400 Redwood Highway, Corte Madera

Broadway Plaza, 750 W. Seventh St., Los Angeles

NewPark Mall, 200 NewPark Mall, Newark

Downtown Plaza, 414 K St., Sacramento

Hillside Furniture, 2838 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

Mission Valley Home, 1555 Camino De La Reina, San Diego

Westminster Mall, 300 Westminster Mall, Westminster

Colorado

Streets at Southglenn Furniture, 6797 S. Vine St., Centennial

Northfield Stapleton, 8298 E. Northfield Blvd., Denver

Florida

Boca Raton Furniture, 9339 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Boynton Beach Mall, 801 N. Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boynton Beach

Ft. Lauderdale Furniture, 4501 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

South Dade Furniture, 13251 S. Dixie Highway, Miami

Pembroke Furniture, 13640 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Altamonte Furniture, 820 W. Town Parkway, Altamonte Springs

Southgate, 3501 S Tamiami Trl., Suite 600, Southgate, Sarasota

Westshore Plaza, 298 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

Georgia

Gwinnett Furniture, 3360 Venture Parkway, Duluth

Gwinnett Place, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite 2318, Duluth

Johns Creek Town Center, 3630 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee

Idaho

Silver Lake Mall, 200 W. Hanley Ave., Suite 200-4, Coeur D’alene

Illinois

White Oaks Mall, 104 White Oaks Mall, Springfield

Louisiana

Acadiana Mall, 5733 Johnston St., Suite 2098, Lafayette

Maryland

Security Square, 6901 Security Blvd., Suite 871, Baltimore

Harford Mall, 600 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air

Massachusetts

Independence Mall, 101 Kingston Collection Way, Suite 1, Kingston

Michigan

Genesee Valley Center, 4600 Miller Road, Flint

Grand Traverse Mall, 3400 S. Airport Road West, Traverse City

Lakeside Mall, 14200 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights

Oakland Mall, 500 W. 14 Mile Road, Troy

Minnesota

Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave. N, Suite 2035, Maplewood

Burnsville Center, 14251 Burnhaven Drive, Burnsville

Missouri

Metro North Mall, 400 NW Barry Road, Suite 150, Kansas City

South County Mall, 10 S. County Center Way, Saint Louis

New Jersey

Essex Green Shopping Center, 459 Prospect Ave. W, Orange

New York

Fordham Place, 404 East Fordham Road, Bronx

2027 Emmons Ave., Brooklyn

422 Fulton St., Brooklyn

Queens Place, 88-01 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst

Melville Mall, 834 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington

Lake Success, 1550 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park

Sunrise Mall, 400 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa

Mall at Greece Ridge, 397 Greece Ridge Center, Rochester

Staten Island Furniture, 98 Richmond Hill Road, Staten Island

Ohio

Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Space 2, Beavercreek

Franklin Park, 5001 Monroe St., Suite D100, Toledo

Oregon

Streets of Tanasbourne, 2055 NE Allie Ave., Hillsboro

Salem Center, 400 High St. NE, Salem

Pennsylvania

Logan Valley Mall, 580 Goods Lane, Suite 2178, Altoona

Exton Square Mall, 245 Exton Square Mall, Exton

Philadelphia City Center, 1300 Market St., Philadelphia

Wyoming Valley Malle, 59 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre

Tennessee

Oak Court, 545 Poplar Ave., Memphis

Texas

Almeda Mall, 100 Almeda Mall, Houston

201 Stacy Road, Fairview

Shops at Willow Bend, 6209 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Southlake Town Square, 321 State St., Southlake

West Bend, 1751 River Run #101, Fort Worth

Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 500, Flower Mound

Virginia

Southpark Mall, 170 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights

Washington

South Hill Mall, 3500 S Meridian, Suite 985, Puyallup

Redmond Furniture, 15340 NE 24th St., Redmond

Kitsap Mall, 10315 Silverdale Way NW, Silverdale

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: