San Francisco

Passenger Captures Luggage ‘Take Off' on Tarmac Amid High Winds in San Francisco

"It’s so windy at SFO today, nobody wants to take off, except this bag…,” Declan Weir wrote on Twitter

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Travelers at the San Francisco International Airport were faced with some weather complications on Tuesday.

High winds delayed more than 400 flights in and out of SFO and caused more than 80 to be canceled.

Passenger Declan Weir was aboard a grounded Air Canada flight when he noticed a suitcase, swept up by strong winds, rolling down the tarmac.

Weir posted the video on Twitter, writing, "It’s so windy at SFO today, nobody wants to take off, except this bag…”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Weir told NBC Bay Area the gusts were so strong that they rocked the parked plane.

“While we're sitting on the plane, I think it's the closest I've come to motion sickness without moving,” he said. “The plane was rocking and rolling while on the stand, yeah.”

Flights out of SFO were halted for nearly two hours in the afternoon.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Brazil 17 mins ago

Brazil Is Reintroducing Visa Requirements for US Tourists and Others

Health & Science 2 hours ago

New Double Lung Transplant Technique Saves 2 Late-Stage Cancer Patients

The airport lifted its ground stop a little after 2 p.m.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscobay area stormSFO
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us