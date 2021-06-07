Texas Bakery ‘Overwhelmed' by Support After Backlash Over Rainbow Pride Cookies

A bakery in Texas that said it lost business and social media followers after posting a photo of rainbow cookies for Pride Month has since received an outpouring of support online and from the local community.

Confections Bakery in Lufkin posted a photo to Facebook on Thursday of their rainbow heart cookies with the caption, "More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here."

According to Confections, the bakery "lost a significant amount of followers" because of the photo of the cookies.

The bakery also said they received a hateful message on their business page canceling an order of five dozen summer cookies.

"Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods," Confections said in a Facebook post.

In response to the backlash Confections received, the Lufkin community took to Facebook, rallying behind the bakery's efforts to support the LGBTQ community.

Some community members offered words of encouragement while others offered to buy the order for five dozen cookies that was canceled.

According to Confections, the bakery also gained 2,500 new followers on their social media platforms.

"We are astonished at your generosity of heart," the bakery said in a post on Friday. "The line is wrapped around the street since we opened."

By Saturday, Confections said they were entirely sold out, prompting the last several people in their shop to give money to be donated because there was nothing left to purchase.

Confections said the bakery was working on making rainbow bow cookies to be available when the shop opened on Tuesday.