Louisville City Council Votes ‘No Confidence' in Mayor for Handling of Breonna Taylor Case

Louisville, Kentucky's city council Thursday night approved a "no confidence" resolution against Mayor Greg Fischer, citing his handling of the death of Breonna Taylor and the unrest that followed, NBC News reports.

The resolution expressing "concern/no confidence in the leadership demonstrated by Mayor Greg Fischer" passed 22-4. An earlier resolution asking the mayor to resign was nixed in favor of one seeking specific reforms.

Among the list of recommendations were calls to increase affordable housing, limit development in at-risk neighborhoods unless the development is Black-owned and affordable, and complete a top-to-bottom review of the police department by the end of the year.

Fischer responded with humility, saying in a video Thursday night, "Metro Council voiced its displeasure about how I’ve handed some of those challenges."

"I apologize for this," he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com